Lok Sabha refers Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill to JPC

New Delhi:

The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill has been referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) for further scrutiny. The bill was earlier introduced on Monday in the Lok Sabha by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The purpose of the Bill is to empower Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) of Bharat to achieve excellence through effective coordination and the determination of standards.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that several MPs had emphasized wider consultations on the Bill, following which, the bill has been referred to JPC for wider consultation. Rijiju has also requested to set up a committee to look after the bill.

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi approved the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 for the introduction in Parliament on December 12. The Bill provides for the establishment of the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan as an apex body, along with three Councils: the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Viniyaman Parishad (Regulatory Council), the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Gunvatta Parishad (Accreditation Council), and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Manak Parishad (Standards Council).

The Bill further provides for repealing the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956, the All India Council for Technical Education Act (AICTE), 1987 and the National Council for Teacher Education Act (NCTE), 1993. All higher educational institutions under the purview of the Ministry of Education, UGC, AICTE, and NCTE will be under the purview of the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan for determination of standards, as mentioned in the release.

The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 strengthens transparency and accountability in higher education by clearly separating the functions of academic standard-setting, regulation and accreditation, ensuring objectivity and fairness at every stage. With the adoption of robust digital systems for monitoring, evaluation and compliance, processes become more efficient, data-driven and transparent, Ministry of Education in a post on X.

This structured and technology-enabled approach builds greater trust among students, higher education institutions and society, reinforcing confidence in the quality, credibility and integrity of India’s higher education ecosystem.