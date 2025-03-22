Karnataka Bandh: Bengaluru schools closed today? Check official update on SSLC exam Bengaluru schools are expected to remain closed today. Though, there are no official orders for holiday in school and colleges. Some private schools remain closed on Saturday in the state and as the transport services are affected due to Bandh, educational institutions are likely to remain closed.

Karnataka is on high alert and security has been beefed up across the state as pro-kannada organisations have announced 12-hour bandh. Amid the Karnataka Bandh call, no official holiday has been declared for the schools and colleges. However, some private schools have declared a holiday, students and parents are advised to contact the respective school administration for details.

Notably, Karnataka board exams and annual exams for various classes are underway across state and school remains open as per the exam date.

Karnataka SSLC exam 2025 impacted due to bandh?

As per the Karnataka SSLC exam time tale 2025 issued by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), there is no SSLC exam scheduled for today, March 22. The time table states 'no examination' on Saturday and 'holiday' on Sunday. Hence, the students appearing for Karnataka class 10th exam will not be impacted due to Bandh.

Bengaluru schools closed today?

According to Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G, no holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the city on Saturday despite the bandh. However, as the transport services are impacted, some schools are taking call to remain closed.

Why is Karnataka Bandh today?

'Kannada Okkuta', an umbrella organisation for several pro-Kannada outfits called for a statewide bandh in Karnataka on March 22, in protest of the alleged assault on a state-run bus conductor for not speaking Marathi in the border district of Belagavi recently. Kannada activist and 'Kannada Okkuta' leader Vattal Nagaraj urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and various associations to extend support to the bandh.

The incident took place last month, when the bus was traveling from Belagavi city to Balekundri. Following this, inter-state bus services between Maharashtra and Karnataka were suspended, in a way escalating the decades old border and language dispute between two states.

Government does not support Bandh

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the state government would not encourage a bandh. "It (the bandh) is not needed at this time. They (the organisations) should have spoken to the government about it. It will affect students. We (the government) have also planned to launch a month-long water conservation campaign along with the Cauvery aarti on March 22, which is World Water Day," Shivakumar said.