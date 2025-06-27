JNU opens PhD admissions for 2025-26, students' union begins hunger strike over 'exclusionary' process Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has opened PhD admissions for the 2025–26 academic year, accepting applications from June 26 to July 7. However, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union has launched an indefinite hunger strike, protesting the exclusion of June 2025 UGC-NET aspirants.

New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has begun the PhD admission process for the academic year 2025-26, even as the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) launched an indefinite hunger strike on Thursday night, protesting what it called an “exclusionary and undemocratic” process. The protest centres on the administration’s decision to exclude candidates who appeared for the June 2025 UGC-NET exam and the refusal to reinstate the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) as a mode of admission for PhD programmes.

According to the official schedule, online submission of application forms is open from June 26 to July 7. A brief correction window will be available from July 8 to 9, and viva-voce invitations are expected to be issued by July 18. The viva-voce examinations are scheduled between July 25 and 31.

When will merit list be out?

The first merit list will be released on August 11, with pre-enrolment registration and fee payment from August 11 to 13, and physical document verification from August 18 to 21. A second list is due on August 29, followed by registration from August 29 to 31 and verification on September 4 and 5. If required, a third and final list will be published on September 15, with the final round of admissions closing by September 30.

JNUSU slams admission process, hunger strike to continue

However, JNUSU has sharply criticised the process. In a statement, it condemned the administration for barring aspirants who appeared in the June UGC-NET—many of whom, it said, are recent MA graduates and form a substantial portion of the applicant pool.

The students’ union reiterated its demand to bring back the JNUEE, which it views as a more inclusive and transparent mechanism for PhD admissions. It also accused the Vice-Chancellor of “selective engagement” and “administrative high-handedness” for refusing dialogue with elected student representatives.

JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, vice-president Manisha, and general secretary Munteha Fatima said the hunger strike would continue until the university reverses its decisions and agrees to their demands.

(With PTI inputs)