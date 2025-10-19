JEE Main 2026 schedule released: Registration to open soon for January session from this date | Details JEE Main 2026 schedule released: During the registration period, candidates must fill out the online application form, upload the required documents, pay the examination fee, and choose their preferred exam cities.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session, confirming that the exams will take place between January 21 and January 30, 2026. The announcement provides much-needed clarity for lakhs of engineering aspirants preparing to secure admission into top institutions including the IITs, NITs, and IIITs.

Registration window to open soon

According to NTA, the application process for JEE Main 2026 will begin shortly. The registration link will be made available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to monitor the site for updates on the release of the application form and other important instructions.

During the registration window, applicants will need to complete the online form, upload documents, pay the exam fee, and select their preferred exam cities. Detailed information about eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and important dates will be published in the official information bulletin.

Exam pattern and structure

The JEE Main will continue to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple centers in India and abroad.

The exam comprises two separate papers:

Paper 1 : For B.E./B.Tech admissions.

: For B.E./B.Tech admissions. Paper 2A and 2B: For B.Arch and B.Planning courses respectively.

Students can choose to appear for one or both sessions- January and April. The better score from the two sessions will be considered while preparing the final merit list for admission.

What candidates should do next?

With the dates officially out, aspirants are encouraged to focus on revising key topics, taking mock tests, and familiarizing themselves with the CBT interface. The NTA is also expected to release mock tests and city intimation slips closer to the exam dates. Students are advised to rely only on official sources for updates to avoid misinformation regarding the examination process.

NTA expands exam cities and accessibility for JEE Main 2026

To ensure wider participation in the JEE Main 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is increasing the number of exam cities across India. This initiative aims to give engineering aspirants greater convenience and accessibility, especially those from remote regions. NTA also stated that special provisions are being made for Persons with Disabilities (PwD/PwBD) to address their specific requirements during the examination process.

Steps to register for JEE Main 2026

Candidates can complete the online registration through the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in-

Visit the official site and click on the JEE Main application link.

Fill in the application form with accurate personal and academic details.

Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, mark sheets, and PwD certificate (if applicable).

Pay the applicable examination fee online and submit the form.

Download and save the confirmation page (PDF) for future reference.

Documents and eligibility requirements

Applicants must upload clear, properly formatted documents in specified file sizes and formats-

Photograph: Colour image with 80 per cent face visible, JPG/JPEG format (10–300 kb).

Signature: JPG/JPEG format (10–50 kb).

Class X certificate/marksheet: PDF format (10–300 kb).

PwD/PwBD certificate: PDF format (10–300 kb), if applicable.

Eligible candidates include those who have passed or are appearing for the 10+2 or equivalent examination from recognised boards such as CBSE, CISCE, NIOS, or state boards. International qualifications such as GCE (A-Level) or International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma are also accepted if certified equivalent by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

For complete details, candidates are advised to visit the official JEE Main website- jeemain.nta.ac.in.