JEE Main 2026 dress code: What to wear and to avoid - details JEE Main 2026 dress code: JEE Main January session 2026 will be held from January 21. Check dress code for male, female candidates.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session 2026 is scheduled to be held from Wednesday, January 21; shift one from 9 am to 12 noon and shift two from 3 pm to 6 pm. The candidates need to report at JEE Main exam centre half an hour to one hour before the exam; for morning shift, the candidates need to report by 8:30 am, afternoon shift- the candidates should report by 2:30 pm.

The JEE Main aspirants need to maintain a proper dress code to appear for the exam. Here are the dress codes for male and female candidates-

JEE Main 2026 dress code for male candidates

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans

Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes

The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

JEE Main 2026 dress code for female candidates

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers

Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes.

Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

JEE Main 2026 exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the JEE Main 2026 morning shift, the candidates need to report by 8:30 am, while 1:30 pm for the afternoon shift.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.