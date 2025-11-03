JEE Main 2026: Calculators won't be allowed, confirms NTA; issues clarification over 'typo' JEE Main 2026: Here, it must be mentioned that the JEE Main 2026 will be conducted by the NTA in two sessions. While the first session will be conducted in January, the second will be held in April.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that aspirants won't be allowed to use calculators during the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026. The development comes after the NTA said an on-screen standard calculator will be available during the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

However, in its official public notice dated November 2, the agency clarified that this feature "forms part of the generic test-conducting platform" and will not apply to the JEE Main. "Use of calculators in any form is not permitted in this examination," it stated on its official website.

"The revised Information Bulletin for JEE (Main) 2026 has been uploaded and candidates are advised to download this. NTA regrets the typographic error in the Information Bulletin of JEE(Main) 2026andforthe inconvenience caused to the candidates," the notification read. "For further clarification related to the JEE (Main)– 2026, the Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA for the latest updates."

JEE Main to be held in two sessions

Here, it must be mentioned that the JEE Main 2026 will be conducted by the NTA in two sessions. While the first session will be conducted in January, the second will be held in April. This year, the NTA will conduct the JEE Main in 323 cities.

Application window for Session 1 opens

The application window for the Session 1 of the JEE Main 2026 is live now on NTA's official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidate are, therefore, advised to visit the official website and download the revised Information Bulletin. They must also keep tracking the official website for more such updates.

Though the NTA has not announced the exact date for Session 1, it is widely expected that it would be conducted between January 21 and 30, and the results will most likely be declared around February 26.