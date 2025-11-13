International Children’s Day vs World Children’s Day: How is it different? International Children’s Day vs World Children’s Day: International Children’s Day 2025 will be celebrated on June 1 while World Children’s Day 2025 on November 20.

Every year, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 on the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Meanwhile, apart from Children's Day celebrated on November 14 here, country-wise Children's Day is celebrated on various dates. However globally, Children’s Day is celebrated twice- International Children’s Day on June 1 and World Children’s Day 2025 on November 20.

International Children’s Day 2025

International Children's Day has a longer history. The World Conference for the Well-Being of Children in Geneva established it in 1925 with the intention of raising awareness of the global predicament of children. The specific date of June 1st wasn't universally adopted until the 1950s, but it became a day for speeches on children's rights, educational events, and activities focused on children's health and happiness.

International Children’s Day (June 1) originated in 1925 and is widely celebrated in countries like China and Russia, focusing on cultural activities and community involvement. Universal Children’s Day (November 20), established by the UN in 1954, emphasises global advocacy for children's rights, marking the adoption of significant child rights documents. In contrast, Children’s Day in India is celebrated on November 14, commemorating the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was fondly known for his love for children. This day highlights educational and recreational activities for children across India. Each of these days has distinct historical roots and focuses, reflecting different cultural and international priorities in promoting children’s welfare

World Children's Day 2025

World Children’s Day will be celebrated on November 20, the day marks the UNGA's adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 as well as the Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in 1989.

On this day, UNICEF advocates to protect every child's right without discrimination. World Children's Day 2025 is celebrated all over the world with various events- dance, drama, music, quiz competitions.