HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th date sheet 2026 out at bseh.org.in; check exam schedule BSEH 10th, 12th date sheet 2026: As per BSEH date sheet 2026, the secondary, Class 10 exam will be held from February 26 to March 20, while senior secondary, Class 12 exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to April 1, 2026.

New Delhi:

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Bhiwani has announced the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 exams 2026. As per BSEH date sheet 2026, the secondary, Class 10 exam will be held from February 26 to March 20, while senior secondary, Class 12 exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to April 1, 2026. The BSEH Class 10, 12 exams will be held in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

The Haryana Board Class 10 exam 2026 will commence with Mathematics on February 26, while Class 12 exam will commence with English Core / English Elective on February 25. The students can check and download BSEH 10th and 12th date sheet on the official website- bseh.org.in.

BSEH 10th date sheet 2026

February 26- Mathematics (standard/ basic)

February 28- Hindi

March 5- English

March 7- Sanskrit / Urdu

March 12- Science

March 16- Social Science

March 18- Punjabi/ IT-ITES

March 20- NSQF subjects.

BSEH 12th date sheet 2026

February 25- English core/ English elective

February 27- Political Science

March 2- Physics/ Economics

March 3- Physical Education

March 6- History/ Biology

March 9- Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration

March 11- Computer Science / IT-ITES

March 12- Agriculture / Philosophy

March 13- Sociology

March 17- Mathematics

March 18- Sanskrit / Urdu

March 19- Home Science

March 20- Psychology

March 24- Hindi Core / Hindi Elective

March 27- Geography

March 28- Business Studies

March 30- Punjabi / Sanskrit Sahitya

April 1- NSQF subjects, Sanskrit Vyakran Part-2.

How to download BSEH 10th, 12th date sheet 2026

The students can check and download BSEH 10th, 12th date sheet 2026 on the official website- bseh.org.in. To download HBSE Class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2026, students need to visit the official website- bseh.org.in and click on Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2026 PDF link. HBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save HBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2026 PDF and take a print out.

For details on BSEH 10th and 12th exams 2026, please visit the official website- bseh.org.in.