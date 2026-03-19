GATE scorecard 2026 at goaps.iitg.ac.in: Steps to download

New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 (GATE 2026) results have been declared, and candidates can now check their scores on the official websites -- gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in. The scorecard, a crucial document for admissions and recruitment, will be available for download from March 27 on the same portals.

Along with the results, candidates can also download the GATE 2026 merit list PDF from the official websites. The scorecard will play a key role for those seeking admission to postgraduate programmes or applying for PSU recruitment.

GATE scorecard release date

To download the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates need to follow these steps -

Visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in

Click on the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF link

Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/date of birth

GATE scorecard 2026 will be available for download on the screen

Save the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a printout.

For details on GATE result 2026, please visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in.

How to download GATE merit list pdf

The candidates can follow these steps to download GATE merit list on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in. To download GATE merit list, candidates need to visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in - and click on the GATE paper-wise toppers list PDF link. The GATE merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save the GATE toppers list PDF and take a printout.