Former UP DGP Prashant Kumar appointed chief of UP Education Service Selection Commission

Lucknow:

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar was on Wednesday appointed as the Chairman of the state's education service selection commission, Prayagraj, an official statement said. The appointment was made by the Governor by exercising powers under Section 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Act, 2023, as amended by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, it said.

A 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Kumar joined the Tamil Nadu cadre and was transferred to Uttar Pradesh in 1994. He was appointed as the acting director general of police of Uttar Pradesh in January 2024 and retired on May 31 this year.

He played a key role in maintaining law and order during various incidents such as the 2021 Kheri violence and protests against the CAA and the NRC. He served as SP/SSP in Bhadohi, Faizabad and Saharanpur, and was promoted to the rank of ADG, law and order, in 2020.

The UP Education Service Selection Commission is responsible for the recruitment of teachers at the secondary and higher education levels in the state. A 1990 batch IPS officer, Prashant Kumar retired in May this year and then the Yogi government has entrusted him with this important responsibility.

Originally from the Siwan district in Bihar, Prashant Kumar in his long administrative career has held important positions such as ADG Meerut Zone, DG Law and Order, and DG Economic Offences Wing (EOW).