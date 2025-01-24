FIITJEE coaching centres closed in Delhi, UP over teacher’s unpaid salaries: Aspirants express concern

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK FIITJEE

Various FIITJEE coaching centres across Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh have reportedly shut, leaving thousands of students and parents in the lurch ahead of the board and entrance exam scheduled to be conducted in the coming months. According to media reports, centres in Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Bhopal, Patna, and Delhi's Lakshmi Nagar have been closed within a week. This closure came after a raft of teachers resigned from these centres over teacher's unpaid salaries and better opportunities elsewhere. Parents and students have raised their concerns as the institute failed to issue refunds despite halting classes, leading to police complaints in various locations.

FIITJEE centres closed across multiple locations

According to media reports, FIITJEE centres across various locations have been closed. This includes the centres in Noida Sector 62, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Varanasi, and one each in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh, Patna (Bihar) and Laxmi Nagar in Delhi. Noida Sector 62 was the latest to close on Wednesday.

Students and parents express concern

Over this closure, parents, and students have expressed their concerns about their future. Many are demanding refunds and or a swift resumption of classes to salvage their preparation. In Noida, a parent has filed an FIR in Sector 58 against DK Goel, the FIITJEE coaching institute head, for not refunding the money taken in advance.

Parent Rajiv Kumar Chaudhary said, “We are here to file an FIR against FIIT JEE today. We had paid 100% of the fees for 5 years, out of which 2 years are remaining. On Monday, we got a message from FIITJEE to shift our children to Aakash Institute. We will decide where we will teach our child. FIITJEE cannot tell us that.”, reported ANI.

Parent Avinash Kumar said, "We had enrolled our child in FIITJEE, and now it has been shut down. We have come here to file an FIR... Management (of FIIT JEE) is not picking up their phones. They are all frauds. They should return our money. The government should take cognizance of this matter as it is a question of my child's future.", reported ANI.