Friday, January 24, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. FIITJEE coaching centres closed in Delhi, UP over teacher’s unpaid salaries: Aspirants express concern

FIITJEE coaching centres closed in Delhi, UP over teacher’s unpaid salaries: Aspirants express concern

Several FIITJEE coaching centres across India have reportedly shut due to teacher’s unpaid salaries. This closure is affecting students in major cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow. Parents and students have raised their concerns over this closure and demanded refunds. Read on to know more.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 24, 2025 12:08 IST, Updated : Jan 24, 2025 12:33 IST
FIITJEE news
Image Source : FACEBOOK FIITJEE

Various FIITJEE coaching centres across Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh have reportedly shut, leaving thousands of students and parents in the lurch ahead of the board and entrance exam scheduled to be conducted in the coming months. According to media reports, centres in Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Bhopal, Patna, and Delhi's Lakshmi Nagar have been closed within a week. This closure came after a raft of teachers resigned from these centres over teacher's unpaid salaries and better opportunities elsewhere. Parents and students have raised their concerns as the institute failed to issue refunds despite halting classes, leading to police complaints in various locations.

FIITJEE centres closed across multiple locations 

According to media reports, FIITJEE centres across various locations have been closed. This includes the centres in Noida Sector 62, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Varanasi, and one each in Bhopal  (Madhya Pradesh, Patna (Bihar) and Laxmi Nagar in Delhi. Noida Sector 62 was the latest to close on Wednesday.

Students and parents express concern

Over this closure, parents, and students have expressed their concerns about their future. Many are demanding refunds and or a swift resumption of classes to salvage their preparation. In Noida, a parent has filed an FIR in Sector 58 against  DK Goel, the FIITJEE coaching institute head, for not refunding the money taken in advance. 

Parent Rajiv Kumar Chaudhary said, “We are here to file an FIR against FIIT JEE today. We had paid 100% of the fees for 5 years, out of which 2 years are remaining. On Monday, we got a message from FIITJEE to shift our children to Aakash Institute. We will decide where we will teach our child. FIITJEE cannot tell us that.”, reported ANI.

Parent Avinash Kumar said, "We had enrolled our child in FIITJEE, and now it has been shut down. We have come here to file an FIR... Management (of FIIT JEE) is not picking up their phones. They are all frauds. They should return our money. The government should take cognizance of this matter as it is a question of my child's future.", reported ANI.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement