Delhi Model Virtual School Class 9 Admissions 2023-24 begins; Important dates, steps to apply

Aspirants willing to enrol for Class 9 Admission can fill the application form online through the official website-- dmvs.ac.in upto the second week of May 2023.

Published on: April 24, 2023
DMVS Class 9 Admission 2023: The Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) has started the registration process for Class 9 Admission for 2023-24 academic session. Aspirants willing to enrol for Class 9 Admission can fill the application form online through the official website-- dmvs.ac.in upto the second week of May 2023.

DMVS offers full-time schooling to students of classes 9 to 12 in virtual mode. Students attend live classes, participate in co-curricular activities, and submit assignments and assessments. The school provide classes of 6 core subjects for Class 9: English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and Computer Science along with career oriented skill courses. DMVS also provide additional support to prepare for various competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CUET and other entrance exams.

DMVS Class 9 Admission 2023 Dates (Tentative)

Event

Tentative dates

DMVS Admissions 2023 open

April 24, 2023

Student webinars

End of April 2023

Last date for filling application form and uploading documents

2nd week of May 2023

Tentative date for entrance exam 2023

3rd week of May 2023

Tentative date for result declaration

3rd week of May 2023

Counselling sessions 2023

End of May 2023

Tentative date for start of academic session

1st week of June 2023

DMVS Admission 2023: Documents required

Applicants have to keep ready the following documents before filling the DMVS Class 9 Admission Form 2023;

  • Passport size photo (white or black background)
  • Photo ID proof
  • Class 8th Marksheet or download undertaking from website and upload signed copy
  • Address proof
  • SLC/TC (if dropouts) or download undertaking and upload signed copy
  • Disability certificate (if applicable)
  • Category certificate (if applicable)

