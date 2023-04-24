Delhi Model Virtual School Class 9 Admissions 2023-24 begins; Important dates, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DMVS Class 9 Admission 2023-24 begins

DMVS Class 9 Admission 2023: The Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) has started the registration process for Class 9 Admission for 2023-24 academic session. Aspirants willing to enrol for Class 9 Admission can fill the application form online through the official website-- dmvs.ac.in upto the second week of May 2023.

DMVS offers full-time schooling to students of classes 9 to 12 in virtual mode. Students attend live classes, participate in co-curricular activities, and submit assignments and assessments. The school provide classes of 6 core subjects for Class 9: English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and Computer Science along with career oriented skill courses. DMVS also provide additional support to prepare for various competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CUET and other entrance exams.

DMVS Class 9 Admission 2023 Dates (Tentative)

Event Tentative dates DMVS Admissions 2023 open April 24, 2023 Student webinars End of April 2023 Last date for filling application form and uploading documents 2nd week of May 2023 Tentative date for entrance exam 2023 3rd week of May 2023 Tentative date for result declaration 3rd week of May 2023 Counselling sessions 2023 End of May 2023 Tentative date for start of academic session 1st week of June 2023

DMVS Admission 2023: Documents required

Applicants have to keep ready the following documents before filling the DMVS Class 9 Admission Form 2023;