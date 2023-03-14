Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Delhi Literature Festival 2023: 11th edition to begin on March 17 | DETAILS

Delhi Literature Festival 2023: The famous literature gala will commence on March 17 this year. As per reports, the three-day festival will be held at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) and DLF Avenue, Saket. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav will inaugurate the Delhi Literature Festival which is dedicated to India's Presidency at the G20 this year. The literary gala will come to a close on March 19.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to inaugurate the literature festival

Historian William Dalrymple, filmmaker and designer Muzaffar Ali, singer Hans Raj Hans, and writer Anand Ranganathan are among the well-known names attending the 11th edition of the Delhi Literature Festival (DLF). The three-day festival will be held at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) and DLF Avenue, Saket. It will be inaugurated by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

11th Edition of the DLF 2023

"The 11th Edition of the DLF 2023 is dedicated to India's Presidency at the G20 this year. Some of the finest Authors have been lined up for the Festival from across the country since 2013 -- the year we organised the first Delhi Literature Festival.

"This year the Festival proposes to felicitate some of the finest publishers for their contributions," said Bharati Bhargava, founder and director of the festival, in a statement. The list of speakers also features bestselling mythology writer Kevin Missal, Sahitya Akademi awardee Anamika, Austrian writer and film director Bernard Kammel, author Vineet Bajpai and entrepreneur Samantha Kocchar, among others.

(with inputs from PTI)