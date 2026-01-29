CUET UG registration 2026: Last date to apply at cuet.nta.nic.in tomorrow; details here CUET UG registration 2026: The candidates can apply for CUET UG 2026 on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET UG 2026 is scheduled to be held between May 11 and 31, 2026.

The last date to apply for Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 is on Friday, January 30. The candidates can apply for CUET UG 2026 on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET UG 2026 is scheduled to be held between May 11 and 31, 2026. The CUET UG application form correction window will be opened between February 2 and 4, 2026.

To apply for CUET UG 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in and click on CUET UG application process link. Now, fill the CUET UG application form with details and upload required documents. Pay CUET UG application fee and click on submit. Save CUET UG application form PDF and take a print out.

CUET UG eligibility criteria 2026

For appearing in the CUET (UG) - 2026, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2026 can appear in the CUET (UG) - 2026 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfil the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.

CUET UG exam date 2026

CUET UG exam 2026 will be conducted from May 11 and 31 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode for the academic session 2026-27. The exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Important instructions

Candidates can apply for CUET (UG) - 2026 through the online mode only on the website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form

Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin available on the website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or parents/guardians' only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered email address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.

