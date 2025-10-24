Chhath Puja School Holidays 2025: State-wise schools closure list on Chhath, Jagadhatri Puja Chhath Puja School Holidays 2025: Chhath Puja is the major festival in Bihar, the schools in the state will be closed till October 29 and will reopen on October 30. Check state-wise schools closure list

New Delhi:

On the occasion of Chhath Puja festival, schools in various states will be closed next week, October 28 and 29, 2025. Chhath Puja is the major festival in Bihar, the schools in the state will be closed till October 29 and will reopen on October 30. Chhath Puja is also celebrated in Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, schools in these areas are likely to be closed to celebrate the Chhath Puja festival.

Apart from Chhath Puja, Jagadhatri Puja is in the calendar next week and is widely celebrated in West Bengal. Jagadhatri Puja is a listed holiday in school calendars in the state and this year, schools will be closed on Friday, October 31.

Chhath Puja School Holidays 2025: Check state-wise list

Bihar: All schools in Bihar will be closed till October 29 to celebrate the Chhath Puja festival. The schools in Bihar were closed from October 18 to celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools in Uttar Pradesh are likely to be closed on the occasion of Chhath Puja festival. Students can expect official announcement soon.

Jharkhand: Schools in Jharkhand are likely to enjoy holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja. An official announcement on school closure can expect soon.

Delhi: Last year, Delhi announced school holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja. There is yet no official announcement on school holiday for the Chhath Puja celebrations.

Jagadhatri Puja

West Bengal: Jagadhatri Puja is a major festival in West Bengal and celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour. Schools in West Bengal will be closed on October 31 for the Jagadhatri Puja festival. Schools are also closed on October 27 and 28 for the Chhath Puja festival.

Dates of Chhath Festival 2025

Nahai-Khaay - Saturday, October 25, 2025 (Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month)

Kharna – Sunday, October 26, 2025 (Fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month)

Offering Arghya to the setting Sun in the evening - Monday (Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month)

Morning offering to the rising Sun - Tuesday (Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month).

According to Drik Panchang, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 27, 2025.