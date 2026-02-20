CBSE Class 12 Physics analysis 2026: Check paper review; students and teachers' reactions

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam 2026 was held today for the Physics paper. The students who had appeared for the CBSE 12th Physics paper analysed it as moderately difficult, tricky. CBSE 12th Physics paper was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 PM.

CBSE 12th Physics paper analysis 2026: Students and teachers' reactions

Thilak PGT Physics, JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru

Easy to moderate, scoring with conceptual checks. The CBSE Class 12 Physics examination conducted today was easy to moderate in difficulty and well within the prescribed syllabus. In my view, the paper was balanced and gave students ample opportunity to score, while also testing conceptual understanding in selected areas.

Section-Wise Analysis

Section E (5 Marks – Long Answer):

This was clearly a scoring section. Important and expected derivations were asked from Electrostatics, Ray Optics and EMI & AC, which came as a big relief to students. Those who had practiced standard derivations from previous years would have found this section comfortable and high-scoring.

Section D (Case-Based Questions): Case-study questions from Galvanometer and Photoelectric Effect tested conceptual understanding rather than memorization. Well-prepared students would have found these manageable. The questions required interpretation and application of theory, but they were not unexpected. Section C (3 Marks): This section had a mix of theory and numericals. Questions such as:

• Gauss’s Law application for a plane sheet

• Wheatstone network

• Dielectric insertion into a capacitor

• p–n junction diode formation

• Ray diagram of optical instruments

were easy and expected. Students who practiced previous year questions could answer them confidently. However, numericals from Electrostatic potential, Semiconductor diode circuit, Total Internal Reflection (TIR) were multi-step and required good analytical and problem-solving skills. These questions effectively tested students’ application ability. Section B (2 Marks): Questions from Nuclei, Dual Nature and Wave Optics were easy and expected. However, the question from Moving Charges involving torque might have been slightly tricky for below-average students. Section A (MCQs & Assertion-Reason):

MCQs were balanced. Some were direct and memory-based, while others tested conceptual clarity. Overall, this section was moderate and manageable by well-prepared students. Overall, the paper covered the entire syllabus and was strictly as per CBSE guidelines. It can be rated easy to moderate in difficulty. The paper provided scoring opportunities for average students, while a few analytical questions tested a deeper understanding. Students with consistent preparation and previous year practice would have found the paper comfortable.

Pawan Choudhary, HOD Physics, Lancers Army Schools

Today’s Physics board examination was balanced in structure and fair in scope. A significant portion of the paper focused on direct theory and standard derivations. It allowed students who prepared sincerely and worked consistently through the syllabus to secure stable marks. However, a few of the questions needed to be read carefully. Performance may have been impacted by little mistakes, such as a missed requirement or sign error, particularly for those striving for extremely high scores. The overall level can be described as above moderate. It tested not only conceptual understanding but also composure under pressure. Students should not be discouraged by minor errors. Parents can be confident that the paper did not wander outside the syllabus. Yet again, consistent preparation remains the strongest foundation.