  CBSE 12th Geography Paper Analysis 2026 Live Updates: Check students and teachers' reactions
CBSE 12th Geography Paper Analysis 2026 Live Updates: Check students and teachers' reactions

Reported By: Arnab Mitra
Updated:

CBSE 12th Geography Paper Analysis Live: CBSE Class 12 paper was held on Geography today. Check paper analysis, students and teachers' reactions.

CBSE 12th Geography Paper Analysis Live: Check students and teachers' reactions.
CBSE 12th Geography Paper Analysis Live: Check students and teachers' reactions.
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 12 Geography paper today, while Class 10 exam held on Retail, Security, Automotive, Agriculture, Health Care, Apparel, other papers. The CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2026 will be held between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm.  

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.     

Over 43 lakh students have applied to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 this year. As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students have applied to appear for Class 10 exam, while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026.      

  • 2:38 PM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th Geography paper analysis 2026: Check student's reactions

    Kartvya Singh Rao, Class 12, Witty International School, Udaipur - "The Class 12 CBSE Geography Board Examination was well-structured and fair. The paper was clearly framed and closely aligned with the NCERT syllabus, making it accessible for well-prepared students. The difficulty level ranged from easy to moderate, with a good balance of theory and application-based questions. The map work section was particularly scoring, and the paper was comfortably manageable within the given time. Overall, it was a balanced and student-friendly examination.” 

     

  • 2:10 PM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How was CBSE 12th Geography paper? Check teacher's reactions

    Namita Kalita, PGT- Geography, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam - "Overall, the question paper followed the pattern and guidelines prescribed in the CBSE sample paper. The level of difficulty ranged from easy to moderate, making it comfortable for well-prepared students.

    Most of the questions were direct and strictly based on the NCERT textbook. Students who have studied the NCERT content thoroughly can attempt the paper with confidence and score well. The language of the questions was simple, clear, and student-friendly. Case-based questions were straightforward and within the expected syllabus, allowing students to answer them without much difficulty. The three-mark questions were moderate and manageable, allowing students to apply concepts with clarity. The five-mark questions also maintained a moderate level, focusing on analytical and application-oriented thinking.

    A few multiple-choice questions are tricky but manageable with careful reading. The map-based questions are simple, familiar, and scoring in nature. Considering all the questions, time management would not be a major concern.

    Overall, the question paper was well-balanced, including a suitable mix of knowledge-based, analytical, and application-oriented questions. The geography paper can be considered fair, balanced, and student-friendly.” 

     

     

     

     

  • 1:34 PM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th Geography paper analysis 2026

    CBSE 12th exam was held on Geography today, February 26. As per the initial reactions from the students, the Class 12 Geography paper was reviewed as moderately difficult. 

  • 1:04 PM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE exam 2026 reporting time

    The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to one hour before the exam. For the CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 to commence at 10:30 am, the candidates need to reach the exam centre by 10 am. 

  • 1:03 PM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Delhi Metro takes students friendly measures for CBSE 10th and 12th aspirants

    Delhi Metro, DMRC has taken student friendly measures for Class 10 and 12 aspirants. As per DMRC, "With the CBSE Board Examinations 2026 for Classes X and XII scheduled from February 17 to April 10, 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made arrangements to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for students appearing for the exams.

    With Lakhs of students commuting across the city, DMRC in partnership with CISF is implementing special facilitation measures at metro stations to accommodate the increased footfall on examination days." 

  • 1:03 PM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    'Don't send paper analysis prior to exam completion,' CBSE alerts schools

    On a going trend of publicising the institute's name or to be in limelight, several schools shared the paper analysis of CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams before or within a minute after the exam. After India TV Digital highlighted the issue with CBSE, a senior official said, "It's a wrong practice as no one can get the exam paper during the exam. It will be treated as scam or 'fake' analysis and the board may take legal action against such schools, subject experts." 

     

  • 1:02 PM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th exam on these papers today

    CBSE Class 10 exam will be held on Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Fin. Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, other papers today, February 26.  

  • 1:00 PM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th Geography Paper today

    CBSE 12th Geography paper is being held today, February 26 between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm. Following the conclusion on Class 12 exam at 1:30 pm, students and teachers will give their review on Class 12 Geography paper. 

