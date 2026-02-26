CBSE 12th Geography Paper Analysis 2026 Live Updates: Check students and teachers' reactions

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 12 Geography paper today, while Class 10 exam held on Retail, Security, Automotive, Agriculture, Health Care, Apparel, other papers. The CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2026 will be held between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm.

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Over 43 lakh students have applied to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 this year. As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students have applied to appear for Class 10 exam, while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026.