CBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2026: Check CBSE Class 10, 12 tentative hall ticket release date, download link

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 admit card 2026 will be released soon, the students can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 will commence on February 17.

The students who will appear for CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 10th, 12th admit card Release Date: In the first week of February

CBSE 10th, 12th admit card download link: cbse.gov.in.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th hall ticket 2026

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit card 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit card 2026 will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th, 12th hall ticket 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, exam date, exam centre address, shift timings, other details.

CBSE 10th Revised Exam Schedule 2026

February 17- Maths Standard, Basic

February 18- Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Fin Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Multi-Media, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware, Foundation Skill For Sciences, Design Thinking and Innovation.

February 20- Beauty and Wellness, Marketing and Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer

February 21- English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)

February 23- French

February 24- Urdu Course- A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu- Telangana

February 25- Science

February 26- Home Science

February 27- Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Urdu

March 2- Hindi

March 5- Painting

March 6- Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok

March 7- Social Science

March 9- Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Thai

March 11- Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bhasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy.

CBSE 12th revised exam schedule 2026

CBSE 12th exam will be held from February 17 to April 9. CBSE Class 12 exam 2026 is scheduled to be held in two shifts- 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Here are the dates for the important papers of CBSE 12th exams 2026 -

February 20- Physics

February 21- Business Studies, Administration

February 23- Psychology

February 26- Geography

February 28- Chemistry

March 9- Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

March 12- English core, elective

March 14- Home Science

March 16- Hindi Elective, Core

March 18- Economics

March 20- Marketing

March 23- Political Science

March 27- Biology

March 28- Accountancy

March 30- History

April 4- Sociology

April 10- Legal Studies.

For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.