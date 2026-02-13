BNP's Tarique Rahman set to be next PM; check his educational qualifications

New Delhi:

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'s chairman Tarique Rahman is set to be the next prime minister of Bangladesh following his party's landslide victory in Bangladesh general elections. The BNP has won more than half of the seats out of the total 299 seats and is inching towards majority to form government. As per the latest trends, BNP has won 181 seats, Jamaat and allies bagged 51 seats, Islami Andolon Bangladesh has won one seat, others- 6 seats. Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE: BNP heads for a landslide victory, Jamaat suffers setback

Tarique Rahman's educational qualifications

Tarique Rahman, the son of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia has completed his schooling from Shaheen High School and College. He passed both the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) with flying marks. After completing his schooling, Tarique entered the University of Dhaka and studied International Relations. But he did not complete his graduation and left in his second year to focus on his textile and shipping businesses.

Tarique entered politics in 1988 by joining BNP.

Who is Tarique Rahman?

Tarique Rahman was born into Bangladesh's most prominent political dynasty. He is the son of former Presidents and Prime Ministers Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia, two towering figures in the nation's post-independence political arena. Educated in Bangladesh and abroad, Rahman rose through party ranks as a strategist and organiser, becoming the BNP's de facto leader even during periods when his mother was formally in charge.

For 17 years, Rahman lived in self-imposed exile in London amid a series of legal cases and convictions that he claims were politically motivated. He was arrested in 2007 during an anti-corruption crackdown led by the military-backed caretaker government. A year later in 2008, he was allowed to travel to London for urgent medical treatment after alleged severe torture in custody left him so debilitated that he had to be taken to the aircraft in a wheelchair.

With the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government in 2024 and subsequent court decisions overturning his convictions, Rahman returned to Dhaka in December 2025. He was greeted by massive crowds and renewed political energy in the country. After his return, he also completed voter registration which enabled him to contest the 2026 polls.

