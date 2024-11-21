Bihar School timings revised, physical classes from 9.30 am onwards- check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar School timings revised

In view of cold weather conditions, the government of Bihar has changed the school timings. S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, released a notice regarding the change in the academic schedule of government schools in Bihar. According to the order, now, the schools will be operational from 9.30 am to 4 pm.

Revised Bihar School timings

Earlier, schools in Bihar were operating from 8.50 am to 4.30 pm. As per the new order set by ACS S Siddharth, the classes will be held in eight periods. The first bell will start at 10 am and the eighth bell will end at 4 pm. The lunch break will be from 12 pm to 12:40 pm. Moreover, it has also been instructed that if a board exam of any class is being conducted in the school, then other classes should not be postponed. Study work should be continued in other classes in such situations.

