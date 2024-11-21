Thursday, November 21, 2024
     
Bihar School timings revised, physical classes from 9.30 am onwards- check details

Bihar government has revised the school timings for all schools. According to the revised timeline, schools will be operational from 9.30 am onwards. Check new schedule here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2024 16:49 IST
Bihar School timings revised
Image Source : FILE Bihar School timings revised

In view of cold weather conditions, the government of Bihar has changed the school timings. S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, released a notice regarding the change in the academic schedule of government schools in Bihar. According to the order, now, the schools will be operational from 9.30 am to 4 pm. 

Revised Bihar School timings

Earlier, schools in Bihar were operating from 8.50 am to 4.30 pm. As per the new order set by ACS S Siddharth, the classes will be held in eight periods. The first bell will start at 10 am and the eighth bell will end at 4 pm. The lunch break will be from 12 pm to 12:40 pm. Moreover, it has also been instructed that if a board exam of any class is being conducted in the school, then other classes should not be postponed. Study work should be continued in other classes in such situations.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Imphal Valley are closed due to ongoing violence in Manipur. According to the government order, all schools will remain closed till November 23 for the safety of the students. Earlier, schools and colleges in five valley districts including Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching were shut on November 16 amid fresh tensions in the state following the violence in Jiribam district.

