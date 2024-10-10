Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bihar's Nalanda Open University receives recognition from UGC, admissions after Durga Puja

Bihar's Nalanda Open University has received recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC). Now, the varsity is authorized to offer admission to its graduate and post-graduate programs. As per the information shared by Vice-Chancellor Professor Sanjay Kumar, the admission process in the varsity is likely to start after Durga Puja on October 14 or 15.

As per reports, the vice chancellor said that the university has received admission approval from the UGC after significant efforts. The approval letter was received on Tuesday, October 8, marking the end of a two-year wait. He emphasized that the university has been providing education at low fees to underprivileged students in Bihar, and many are hopeful for this development.

This year, the university will offer admission to 59 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. This includes a four-year undergraduate programme in 20 subjects and post-graduation in 30 subjects, of which 19 are from the science stream. The admission procedure will be conducted online and offline. The vice chancellor also informed that the university is considering opening a centre in the state for offline applications, a decision on this will be taken soon.