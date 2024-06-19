Assam CEE 2024 result declared at astu.ac.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : ASTU Assam CEE 2024 result declared

Assam CEE 2024 result: Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU) has released the results of the Common Entrance Examination (CEE). All those who appeared in the CEE 2024 can download their results from the official website of ASTU - astu.ac.in. Candidates will require the application number and password to access and download the result. Earlier, the results were scheduled to be announced on June 18. However, the state education minister, Ranoj Pegu, tweeted that the Assam CEE result will be announced on June 19 at 3 PM.

This year, the entrance exam was conducted on June 2 in pen and paper mode. The exam consisted of objective-type multiple-choice questions and there was a total of 120 questions For every correct answer, four marks will be given and 1 mark will get deducted for any incorrect answer. The application form submission was open till April 3.

The candidates who make it to the merit list will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to undergraduate courses offered by the Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU). The details of the counselling procedure will be shared in due course of time. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

Assam CEE 2024 Result: How to check the results?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to access and download their results:-

Visit the official website, astu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link 'Assam CEE 2024 Results'.

A login window will appear.

Enter the login credentials- application number and password.

Click on 'Submit'.

The result of Assam CEE will be displayed on the screen.

Save and download it for future reference.

Assam CEE 2024 Result: Details mentioned

Candidates are advised to check the mentioned details carefully before downloading the results:-

Name of the candidate

Photograph

Roll number

Marks obtained

Qualifying status

Rank secured

Cut-off marks

Assam CEE 2024 Result Download Link