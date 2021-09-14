Tamil Nadu TNEA Rank 2021 list released: Direct link, selection process here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TNEA Rank 2021 has been released at the official website-- tneaonline.org.

TNEA Rank List 2021: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list 2021 on Tuesday (September 14). Candidates who had registered can now download the rank list from the official website--tneaonline.org. Candidates have to log in to the portal using their registered email addresses and password to access the TNEA rank list.

TNEA Rank List 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website tneaonline.org

Step 2: Go to the login tab and enter registered email addresses and password

Step 3: The TNEA rank list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and check status.

Candidates will now have to participate in the counselling process. According to the official schedule, counselling will first start for differently-abled candidates and ex-servicemen, and sports quota counselling will take place.

Students will have to fill in choice, based on choice and merit, an allotment list will be released. All the aspirants will have to pay a fee and book their seats to seek admission to colleges.

The residue seats will be moved in the next counselling round. In case a student fails to book a seat, they will be allotted seats in other rounds. The tentative allotment list will be released after the rank list. Students will have to confirm the allotment option of the final institution.

