Telangana EAMCET dates announced. Check exam schedule here

Image Source : PTI Telangana EAMCET dates announced

The examination dates for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET 2020 have been announced by the authorities on Saturday. The much-awaited TS EAMCET 2020 will be held from July 6 to July 9. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) will be the examination conducting body for this year too.

Meanwhile, the Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test will be conducted from July 1 to 3 and the TS EAMCET for Engineering will be conducted on July 4.

TS Law cet and PG Lawcet will be held on July 10, while TS ICET will be conducted on July 13. TS EDCET is scheduled on July 15 and TS polycet on July 1.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage