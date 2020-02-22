RRB Paramedical Exam fee refund process begins. Check details, get direct link here

Image Source : PTI RRB Paramedical Exam fee refund process begins. Check details here

RRB Paramedical Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board has started the RRB Paramedical Exam fee refund process. The candidates who paid the examination fees through Paytm have to give their bank details to get a refund. Also, the candidates who paid the fee through Post Office will also have to provide their bank details like account holder name, account number, and IFSC code.

For this, candidates will have to visit the official website of RRB, or they can click on the direct link provided below.

Since 2018, the RRB, the recruitment agency of the Indian Railways, refund the examination fee to the candidates. The aim was to increase the participation by the candidates. The candidates belong from reserved categories get a complete refund while the non-reserved category candidates get a partial refund.

The candidates who paid the examination fees through banks, credit cards, debit card, and UPI have been refunded to their respected bank accounts.

The RRBs official notification reads, "Candidates who paid exam fees through banks, credit card, debit card, and UPI have been refunded to the same account through which they made the payment or to the bank account details furnished in the online application."

"To facilitate the refund of the exam fee to those candidates who made the payment through Post Officer and Paytm a link is being provided on the websites of RRBs from February 22 to February 28 to furnish bank account details," the notification further reads.

