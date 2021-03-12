Several ITI colleges to be shut in Rajasthan for not complying with NITI Aayog's standards

Image Source : PTI Several ITI colleges to shut in Rajasthan for not comply with NITI Aayog's standards

Several private Industrial Training Institutes (ITI colleges) in Rajasthan have been ordered to shut for not complying with NITI Aayog's standards. In order to encourage more girls into ITI courses, the administration has asked colleges to follow Central NITI Aayog's guidelines for dissemination and publicity.

There are 229 government and 1700 private ITI colleges in the state. These colleges must follow the guidelines issued by NITI Aayog for providing better education and skills.

This decision was taken in a meeting held by Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya. Labor Commissioner Neeraj K Pawan said, "In schools and colleges, discussion on skills and development should be held on every Saturday."

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya called upon Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers to prepare an action plan for strengthening the state's economy, human resources and health services.

