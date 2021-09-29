Odisha JEE Result 2021 declared: Direct link, how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Compartmental result 2021 for class 12 has been declared one day prior to SC declaration.

OJEE Exam 2021: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Result 2021 has been declared on the official website of Odisha JEE --website-ojee.nic.in. The OJEE exam 2021 was conducted on September 6 to 18. As many as 6,5763 candidates registered for the OJEE Exam 2021 out of which 4,9360 candidates appeared for the exam.

While OJEE Exam 2021 was supposed to be conducted from June 17 to 24 the exam got postponed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. The exam was conducted in CBT mode for admission of candidates to various B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Pharma, MBA, M.Tech, MCA, and other courses.

This year, from the B.Tech stream, Piyush Chanduka topped the exam, from B.Pharm stream, Laxmi Priya Senapati topped the exam, and from the MBA stream, Asutosh Rathi topped the exam and from the MCA stream, Nishikanta Parida secured the top rank in the exam.

OJEE Result 2021: How to download

Go to the official website-ojee.nic.in. Click on the link that says, "Rank Card OJEE 2021." Following this, a new window would open up. Candidates have to enter their application number and date of birth. The result would appear on the screen. Candidates should keep a copy of the rank card for future reference.

