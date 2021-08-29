Sunday, August 29, 2021
     
NTA GET-B, BET 2021 Result released: Direct link, how to check here

NTA has released the GET-B, BET 2021 result at the official website-- dbt.nta.ac.in.

New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2021 11:31 IST
NTA GAT-B and BET 2021 exams were conducted on August 14.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for Gratitude Aptitude Test Biotechnology (GAT-B), and Biotechnology Eligibility Test, BET 2021 on August 28. Candidates who appeared for the NTA GAT-B and BET exam 2021 can check their results at the official website of NTA--nta.ac.in. 

The NTA GAT-B and BET 2021 exams were conducted on August 14. NTA released the provisional answer key for GAT-B and BET 2021 on August 17 and 18. Concerned candidates can also click here to directly check the result for NTA GET-B and BET. 

Candidates can also check the official notification released by NTA regarding result here. 

NTA GAT-B, BET 2021 Result: How to Download

  1. Go to dbt.nta.ac.in.
  2. On the website, click on GET-B and BET 2021 scorecard.
  3. A new window will open. 
  4. Enter the application number and password or application number and date of birth. 
  5. Candidates should keep a copy of the result for future reference.

NTA GET-B, BET 2021: Other details 

According to the official notification by NTA, document verification, self-declaration of the candidates will be done by the respective institute where they seek admission at subsequent stages. NTA started the application process for GAT-B and BET exam 2021 from July 7 to July 31.

The NTA GET-B and BET entrance exams were conducted across 51 cities in India in computer-based mode. As many as 7,782 candidates registered to appear for the GET-B test and 6,900 candidates actually took the test. For BET exam 2021-- 1,1956 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 1,0588 appeared. 

