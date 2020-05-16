No exams for Class 10 students in Madhya Pradesh; pending Class 12 exams between June 8-16

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan/FILE

Madhya Pradesh government has decided against holding the remaining exams for Class 10. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has said that the merit list of Class 10 will be announced on the basis of the exams that have been already conducted. The pending exams of Class 12 will be held between June 8 and June 16, the chief minister told ANI. He also said that private schools will only charge tuition fees from students for the period between March 19 and the date when lockdown ends.

Class 10 and 12 exams in Madhya Pradesh were slated to be held in March and April but were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh board had canceled the state level exams of Classes 5 and 8 in view of the coronavirus crisis in the country.

Earlier, teachers in Madhya Pradesh had written to Chouhan to cancel the remaining board exams for class 10 and class 12. They had asked the chief minister to allow the internal evaluation of the exams already conducted.

