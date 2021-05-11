Maharashtra Scholarship Test 2021 MSCE for Classes 5, 8 postponed again

The exam was scheduled to be held on May 23

Maharashtra Scholarship Test 2021: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination, MSCE has further deferred the Maharashtra Scholarship Test 2021 for classes 5 and 8 amid surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 23.

Varsha Gaikwad, School Education Minister informed about the postponement of exam through her official twitter handle. “In view of the increasing prevalence of corona, the pre-Higher Secondary Scholarship Examination (E-5V) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination (E-8V) to be held on the same day in all the districts on 23rd May 2021 has been postponed immediately in view of the interest of the students," she tweeted.

"Across the state, 47,612 schools have registered for the exams while a total of 6,32,478 students have applied. 3,88,335 class V and 2,44,143 class VIII have applied for the exams. Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance for us,” the tweet mentioned.

The scholarship exams for classes 5 and 8 was earlier scheduled to be held on April 25. Candidates are advised to check the official website- mscepuppss.in for update on exams.

