Karnataka govt announces all colleges to start offline classes from October 1; online classes from Sept 1

The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced that all colleges in the state will reopen from October. Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayana CN said the academic year for various degree courses will start from September with online classes, and offline classes will be conducted starting October.

The education department is waiting for guidelines from the central government on conducting offline classes as well as the few degree exams to be conducted in September. All colleges will start in October and students are expected to attend classes in person.

Here are the salient points from the state govt announcement:

