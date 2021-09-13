JUNEE admit card 2021 released: How to download here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JUNEE admit card 2021 has been released today on September 1.

JNUEE Admit Card 2021: The JNUEE admit cards has been released on Monday (September 1) by the national testing agency (NTA). The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE -2021) exam will be held from September 20 to September 23. The admit cards are available on the official website of the exam conducting body.

“The candidates can download their Admit Cards from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth and are advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully,” the NTA has said. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.

JNUEE Admit Card 2021: Know how to download

Go to the official website jnuexams.nta.ac Click on the date of birth tab or else the password tab Enter the relevant details Submit the details Download the JNUEE admit card and take a printout of the same.

