JEE Main 2020: NIT, centrally funded colleges admission criterion relaxed, only need to pass Class 12

JEE Main 2020: Making a major announcement, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in Class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained.

This decision has been taken in the view of prevailing circumstances due to coronavirus spread and lockdown called by Center and different state governments to curb the spread of the virus.

Earlier, candidates were required to secure at least 75% aggregate marks in Class 12 (or an equivalent) Board examination or figure among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

"For admissions in NITs & other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, apart from qualifying JEE Main, the eligibility is to secure a minimum of 75% marks in XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. Due to prevailing circumstances, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other CFTIs. JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in Class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained," the HRD minister said in a series of tweets today.

