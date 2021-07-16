IIT-Roorkee JAM 2022 to be held on February 13

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JAM 2022 will be held on February 13

IIT JAM 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will conduct the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2022 on February 13. The JAM application process will be concluded on October 11, interested candidates can apply online through the website- gate.iitr.ac.in. JAM admit card will be available online from January 4. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website- gate.iitr.ac.in.

JAM will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held on papers- Biotechnology Chemistry, Economics, Geology , Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. The paper will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

The JAM result will be announced on March 22. Candidates qualified in the exam can take admission to various masters programmes in institutes including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

