IGNOU January 2020 re-registration to begin today. Get details here

The re-registration for the January 2020 session in Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU to begin today, as per the official notification. Candidates who are interested can apply by visiting the official website -- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. A direct link for the IGNOU January 2020 re-registration is also provided below.

Candidates must know that the last date for IGNOU January 2020 re-registration is November 30. Candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush. But before that, they must go through all the important instructions carefully.

IGNOU January 2020 re-registration | Steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the re-registration link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Login with your credentials.

Step 4: Select the course opted from the options provided.

Step 5: Submit the fee and download the receipt.

It is to be noted that candidates enrolled in the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of two and three years are eligible to re-register. In this re-registration process candidates will be registering for the next year or semester of a programme.