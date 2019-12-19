ICSI postpones Executive, Professional Programme Exams. Check new dates

ICSI postpones Executive, Professional Programme Exams. Check new date

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday postponed the examinations for Executive and Professional Programme examinations amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. ICSI was scheduled to hold the CS examination on December 20 and December 21.

ICSI Executive Exam, ICSI Professional Programme exam: New Date, Revised schedule

The revised dates for ICSI Executive and Professional Programme examinations have not been announced yet. "Revised dates of the exam...will be announced later on," the institute said in a release.

From December 23, the examinations will be held as per regular schedule at all examination centres across the country and abroad according to the time-table. Around 1 lakh students were going to appear in the exam.

List of CS Exams postponed:

Cost and Management Accounting (OMR Based)

Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws

Advanced Company Law and Practice

Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics

Industrial, Labour and General Laws (OMR Based)

Securities Laws and Capital Markets

Information Technology and Systems Audit

Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management, and Due Diligence