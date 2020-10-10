DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University's first cut-off list likely to be released today. Check details

Saturday, October 10, 2020
     
DU First Cut off List 2020: The first cut-off list for admission in Delhi University colleges is expected to be released today (October 10). The Delhi University will announce the DU first cut-off list 2020 for over 70,000 undergraduate (UG) seats. 

Published on: October 10, 2020 11:54 IST
The DU admission cut-off list will be available at du.ac.in, as well as the website of respective colleges. Students can log-in to their dashboards as well to see the latest updates. Once the cut-off lists are out, document verification and admission process will begin.

DU First Cut off List 2020: Documents required

  • Class 10 certificate
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate, if applicable
  • EWS certificate, if applicable
  • ECA/Sports categories must upload self- attested copies of the requisite certificates

DU First Cut off List 2020: Schedule

 
  • UG Merit Based admission on first cut off list —  October 12 to October 14, 2020
  • UG Merit-based last date of payment of fees —  October 16, 2020
  • UG Entrance based admission on first cut off list — October 19, 2020 to October 21, 2020
  • UG Entrance based last date of payment of fees —  October 23, 2020
  • PG courses admission on first merit list — October 26 to October 28, 2020
  • PG courses last date of payment of fees —  October 30, 2020

 

