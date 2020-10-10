Image Source : FILE DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University's first cut-off list likely to be released today. Check details

DU First Cut off List 2020: The first cut-off list for admission in Delhi University colleges is expected to be released today (October 10). The Delhi University will announce the DU first cut-off list 2020 for over 70,000 undergraduate (UG) seats. The admission process for the DU colleges will be completely online this year.

The DU admission cut-off list will be available at du.ac.in, as well as the website of respective colleges. Students can log-in to their dashboards as well to see the latest updates. Once the cut-off lists are out, document verification and admission process will begin.

DU First Cut off List 2020: Documents required

Class 10 certificate

Class 12 mark sheet

OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate, if applicable

EWS certificate, if applicable

ECA/Sports categories must upload self- attested copies of the requisite certificates

DU First Cut off List 2020: Schedule

UG Merit Based admission on first cut off list — October 12 to October 14, 2020

October 12 to October 14, 2020 UG Merit-based last date of payment of fees — October 16, 2020

October 16, 2020 UG Entrance based admission on first cut off list — October 19, 2020 to October 21, 2020

October 19, 2020 to October 21, 2020 UG Entrance based last date of payment of fees — October 23, 2020

October 23, 2020 PG courses admission on first merit list — October 26 to October 28, 2020

October 26 to October 28, 2020 PG courses last date of payment of fees — October 30, 2020

