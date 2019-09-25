CA students protest get Raghav Chadha, Rahul Gandhi support

Image Source : ANI AAP leader Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday joined the agitating accountancy students in front of ICAI to express solidarity with their demand of re-evaluation of answer sheets.

Claiming that their answer sheets were not evaluated properly, students of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) have been protesting outside its central Delhi office here and have demanded a recheck. Wednesday is the third day of their protest.

Chadha tweeted in support of the students and also joined the protest to express solidarity.

"To become a CA is an arduous process. I find it distressing that so many students are raising concerns over alleged irregularities in the exam evaluation process. I urge MCA and @ICAI to address these concerns with transparency and provide relief to aggrieved students," he posted on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday also came out in support of agitating accountancy students and said their demand for re-evaluation of answer sheets is justified and should be supported by all political parties.

According to one of the protesters, Chadha joined the protest not in his political capacity but in his capacity as a chartered accountant.

"We do not want political mileage out of the issue. It is a dispute between the ICAI and the students and we want a resolution to it," he said.

A meeting was held between a delegation of students and ICAI officials on Tuesday but the issue remained unresolved.