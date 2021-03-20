Bihar class 10 board exams answer key released. Check details

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bihar board class 10 exams answer key released. (Representational image)

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday released class 10 examination answer key of all subjects having objective type questions.

Students who had appeared for class 10 board exams can log on to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and check the answer key.

Candidates can also raise objections if they have any doubts with appropriate explanations on or before March 22, 2021. Direct link to raise objections. Click here

The Bihar School Examination Board conducted the class 10 exams from February 17 to 24. They were held across 1,525 exam centres across the state.

A total of 16.84 lakh students 8,46,663 boys and 8,37,803 girls, had registered for class 10 board exams this year.

ALSO READ | GATE result 2021 announced. Check direct link

Latest Education News