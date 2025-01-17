XAT result 2025 likely to be released tomorrow, here's what's next

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY XAT result 2025 soon

XAT result 2025: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur wll soon announce the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 result. Once out, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website, xatonline.in.

According to media reports, the XAT result 2025 will be declared tomorrow, January 18, based on trends. The exam authority has already released the XAT 2025 response sheet. Candidates can evaluate their probable scores using the XAT 2025 response sheet and answer key.

In order to download XAT results, the candidates will have to use their credentials such as registration number, and password on the login page. The results will include the subject-wise score, overall score, and the overall candidate's percentile. Once the link of the result is out, the candidates will be able to check it on the official website, xatonline.in.

XAT 2025 exam was conducted on January 5 for admission to MBA programmes of XLRI and over 800 other B-schools in India. The exam was conducted in computer-based test mode at various exam centres in over 70 cities across India.

What is selection procedure?

The selection process is divided into two parts - Group Discussion, and Personal Interview.

Based on previous years' trends, the XAT score is given 60 per cent weightage in the admission process for XLRI Jamshedpur. Twenty-five per cent weightage is given to Group Discussion/Personal Interview rounds, while the remaining 15 per cent is given to academic performance, work experience, and the candidate's profile. However, the weightage assigned to XAT scores will vary for each college. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be eligible to appear in the subsequent rounds of the selection procedure.