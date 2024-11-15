UGC plans to allow faster degree completion options, know how it will help students

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will allow students to complete their degree programmes ahead of time from the next year. This information has been provided by the UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. Under this new system, the students will have the option to complete three-year degree courses in two-and-a-half years, and four-year ones in three years. The commission will also give an option to students to extend their three-year degree by a year and make provisions for several entry and exit points throughout the course. This flexibility is aligned with NEP 2020.

Kumar highlighted that the purpose of this move is to give students greater control over their education and allow them to manage their learning pace while comprising academic goals. He further stated that the students who opt for the accelerated track can complete their degrees a year earlier, potentially entering the workforce or pursuing further studies ahead of schedule.

With this flexible approach of pause and resume studies, the students will able to balance their education with personal or professional commitments.

How UGC's new plan of flexible degree completion is beneficial for students?

UGC's new plan which includes the benefits of four-degree programmes will be beneficial for the students as it will allow them to manage their education with personal or professional commitments.

- Students can learn according to their capabilities and life circumstances. Those who wish to complete their studies early can do so without being stuck by traditional timelines.

- They will have the opportunity to gain work experience along with their studies.

- The four-year degree programme will help students in multiple ways. They will be able to engage in other activities like research projects, patent applications, and academic publications during their final year.

- This approach will reduce the dropout rates and support continuous education throughout a person's life.

- Students will have the flexibility to explore various disciplines during their undergraduate studies. This will develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills that are essential for today's job market.