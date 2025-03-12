TS PGECET 2025 notification released, check how to apply, category-wise application fee TS PGECET 2025 notification has been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. Candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, pgecet.tgche.ac.in. Check details here.

TS PGECET 2025 notification: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has released the notification for the Telangana Post-Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET) 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the entrance exam for admission into full-time courses of ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch or graduate-level pharmD (PB) in universities and affiliated engineering, pharmacy and architecture colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2025-2026 can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, pgecet.tgche.ac.in. The last date for submitting the application form is May 19, 2025.

TS PGECET 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website, pgecet.tgche.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'TS PGECET 2025 application form'

It will redirect you to the login window.

Enter your details in the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the TS PGECET 2025 application form for future reference.

TS PGECET 2025: Application Fee

When submitting the TS PGECET 2025 application form, candidates must pay an application fee. General category candidates must pay ₹1,100 per test, while SC/ST/PWD category candidates must pay Rs 600. If a candidate wants to appear for more than one test, a separate registration fee must be paid accordingly.

Notably, the registration window without a late fee will close on May 19. With a late fee of Rs 250, the window will close on May 22. If a candidate misses this deadline, they can pay the application fee with a late fee of Rs 1,000 by May 25. After that, the late fee will increase to Rs 2,000, payable by May 30. Finally, candidates will have a last opportunity to submit their application forms by June 2, with a late fee of Rs 5,000. For more details, visit the official website.

What is TS PGECET?

Telangana Post-Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET) is a state level common entrance exam conducted by Jawaharlal University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into various postgraduate courses in engineering, , technology, and pharmacy in the state of Telangana.