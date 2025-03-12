TS PGECET 2025 notification released, check how to apply, category-wise application fee

TS PGECET 2025 notification: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has released the notification for the Telangana Post-Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET) 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the entrance exam for admission into full-time courses of ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch or graduate-level pharmD (PB) in universities and affiliated engineering, pharmacy and architecture colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2025-2026 can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, pgecet.tgche.ac.in. The last date for submitting the application form is May 19, 2025.
TS PGECET 2025: How to apply?
- Visit the official website, pgecet.tgche.ac.in.
- Navigate the link to the 'TS PGECET 2025 application form'
- It will redirect you to the login window.
- Enter your details in the application form.
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.
- Take a printout of the TS PGECET 2025 application form for future reference.
TS PGECET 2025: Application Fee
When submitting the TS PGECET 2025 application form, candidates must pay an application fee. General category candidates must pay ₹1,100 per test, while SC/ST/PWD category candidates must pay Rs 600. If a candidate wants to appear for more than one test, a separate registration fee must be paid accordingly.
Notably, the registration window without a late fee will close on May 19. With a late fee of Rs 250, the window will close on May 22. If a candidate misses this deadline, they can pay the application fee with a late fee of Rs 1,000 by May 25. After that, the late fee will increase to Rs 2,000, payable by May 30. Finally, candidates will have a last opportunity to submit their application forms by June 2, with a late fee of Rs 5,000. For more details, visit the official website.
What is TS PGECET?
Telangana Post-Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET) is a state level common entrance exam conducted by Jawaharlal University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into various postgraduate courses in engineering, , technology, and pharmacy in the state of Telangana.