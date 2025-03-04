TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 admit cards to be released on this date - how to download TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 admit card release date has been revised by Anna University. All those who applied for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions can download their hall tickets from tancet.annauniv.edu.in in due course.

Anna University has revised the admit card release dates for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025) and Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG 2025). According to the revised schedule, TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 admit cards will be released on March 7, 2025. Once the TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 admit cards are released, the candidates will be able to download their call letters using their registration number and date of birth.

The exam authority has scheduled the TANCET 2025 exam for March 22. The MCA exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, and the MBA exam will take place between 2.30 PM to 4.30 pm. CEETA PG 2025 exam will be conducted on March 23 in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 admit cards: How to download?

Once the TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 admit cards are released, the candidates can download TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 admit cards by following the below-mentioned steps.

Visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on the form correction link.

It will redirect you to the login window.

Now, enter your credentials, and submit.

TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 admit cards will appear on the screen.

Download and save TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 admit cards for future reference.

TANCET 2025 Exam Pattern

The TANCET 2025 exam will be conducted in offline mode. It will cover five sections, including Business Situations, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability, Data Sufficiency, and English Usage. Each section will contain 20 questions, carrying a total of 100 marks. The exam will be conducted in the English language. Candidates will receive 1 mark for each correct answer, with a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. Anna University conducts the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) each year for admissions to MBA and MCA programs. The Common Engineering Entrance Test (CEETA-PG) is for candidates interested in pursuing M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., or M.Plan degree programs.