TANCET 2025 results, answer keys to be released on this date, check latest updates TANCET 2025 results along with answer keys will be announced soon. Candidates who appeared in the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission Postgraduate (CEETA PG) 2025 exam can download their results from the official website.

TANCET 2025 results: Anna University is set to declare the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission Postgraduate (CEETA PG) 2025 results in the coming weeks. According to the latest information shared by the exam authority, the tentative answer keys will be uploaded on April 4, followed by results on April 24. Once out, candidates who appeared for the TANCET 2025 exams can download the answer keys and results from the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2025 exam was conducted at 15 centres across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Chidambaram, Dindigul, Erode, Karaikudi, Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Villupuram, and Bargur. Business schools across the state will issue their own MBA cut-offs, which applicants must fulfill in order to be admitted, when the results are released.

Normalisation of marks for M.E./ M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan.

The entrance test question paper for M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. will have two common parts, Part – I Engineering Mathematics and Part – II Basic Engineering & Sciences, and Part – III meant for respective disciplines. On evaluation, the average marks may vary from discipline to discipline under Part – III. Thus, Marks of Part III will be computed using the formula Computed Marks of Part III = (X+r) m Where X is the adjustment factor, r is the raw mark scored by the candidates and m is the multiplication factor used to level the averages of all subjects. This gives the relative ranking of the candidates in any discipline.

Candidates who have written the TANCET/CEETA-PG will normally be notified with actual marks and percentile scores they have obtained, at the time of publishing the result. However, to avoid projecting negative scoring, the final scorecard contains only the percentile score. The percentile score is calculated using the formula: Percentile Score =(Y/N)* 100. where Y is a number of students who scored lesser marks than the candidate in that examination and N is the total number of students who appeared for the examination.