Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Round 2 schedule released, registration starts tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling: Round 2 schedule out

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2024 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Chennai has released the counselling schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - postgraduate 2024 round 2. All those who wish to appear in the NEET PG round 2 counselling for round 2 can check the schedule on the official website, tnhealth.tn.gov.in. tnmedicalselection.net.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2024 Counselling round 2 tentative schedule

According to the schedule, the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2024 counselling registration procedure will start tomorrow, December 14. Interested individuals can submit their forms at the official website, tnmedicalselection.net. The last date for submitting applications and fees is December 16. The choice filling and locking window will start on December 17 and end on December 18.

After the completion of the choice locking process, the seat allocation process will be done on December 18 and the results of the same will be done on December 19. The candidates will be able to download the provisional allotment order from December 19 to 28. The candidates will be able to join the allotted college by December 28 by 5 pm.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Documents required

The candidates will require the following documents while appearing for the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2024 counselling document verification.

Class 10 certificate

MBBS degree

Bank draft

NEET PG result

Scan of full signature as used during NEET PG registration

Print out a duly filled and signed online application form

Updated medical registration certificate

Permanent resident certificate

Service certificate (if applicable)

Authorization letter (if applicable)

MBBS mark sheet

Internship completion certificate

Scan of passport size photograph of the candidate as submitted in NEET PG application form

Category certificate (if applicable)

Registration Fee and Security Amount

Candidates who are participating in the online choice filling for PG Degree/Diploma Courses will have to remit a non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs.1000/- for Government Quota. At the time of registration, the candidate will have to pay a Refundable Security Deposit (If already paid need not pay again) for Government Quota