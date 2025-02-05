RRB MI Recruitment 2025: Registration date extended for Ministerial & Isolated Categories, notice here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB MI Recruitment 2025 registration date extended

RRB MI Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards have extended the registration process for the Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025. All those who have not yet registered can do so by February 16. The official notice can be checked on the official regional websites of RRBs. According to the official notice, the registration last date was February 6, which has been extended till February 16, 2025. The last date for fee payment is now February 17, 2025. The modification window will open on February 19 and will close on February 28, 2025.

RRB MI Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Candidates can submit their application forms by following the below-mentioned easy steps.

Visit the official website of RRBs.

Navigate the link to the 'RRB MI Recruitment 2025 registration'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide basic details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done based on multiple stages including Single Stage CBT, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination. The question paper for a single stage will be 90 minutes duration, carrying 100 questions. PwBD candidates will get 120 minutes to complete the exam. The question paper will cover questions from Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Mathematics and General Science. There will be negative marking for incorrect answers and 1/3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

While submitting the online applications, the candidates are required to remit an application fee of Rs 500 and candidates belonging to PwBDs / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen/SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC) are required to pay 400/-.The payment of fee can be done through internet banking, debit/credit cards or UPI.