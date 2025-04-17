NTA releases JEE Main 2025 session 2 final answer keys, results soon JEE Main 2025 session 2 final answer keys have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared in the JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam can download their answer keys by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2025 (Session 2) answer keys. Candidates who took the JEE main 2025 session 2 exam can download the final answer keys from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE main 2025 session 2 on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8 for paper 1 B.E./B.Tech, and on April 9 for paper 2A: B.Arch, and Paper 2B: B.Planning at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India. The provisional answer keys were released on April 11, with objection deadline on April 13.

Based on the representations/objections received by the candidates, the testing agency has uploaded the JEE Main 2025 session 2 final answer keys on its website. Notably, the testing agency has not dropped any questions from the final answer keys. Candidates can evaluate their marks by referring to the final answer keys.

When NTA will release JEE Main session 2 results?

The JEE Main session 2 results are expected to be released anytime. However, the date and time of releasing JEE Main session 2 results are not confirmed. Once results are released, candidates will be able to download their JEE Main session 2 results by visiting the official website using their credentials on the login page. After the announcement of the results, the NTA will release the final list of JEE Main 2025 toppers along with their scores. In the January session, 14 candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile. However, the final list of toppers will be available with the NTA JEE Main session 2 result 2025. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEE for latest updates.

Details mentioned on JEE main 2025 session 2 scorecards