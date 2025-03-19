New Zealand Prime Minister announces scholarships and internships for Indian students - check eligibility To support Indian students in pursuing higher education, Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon has announced scholarships and internship programmes. Check who is eligible, and how can one apply.

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon has announced the launch of the July 2025 session of the New Zealand Excellence Awards, providing Indian students a unique opportunity to pursue world-class education in one of the most suitable and peaceful countries in the world. At an event at IIT Delhi, he announced an NZ dollar 260,000 partial scholarship package under the New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) 2025 to support Indian students. Additionally, he announced a unique Virtual Internship Programme, providing 30 IIT Delhi students with the opportunity to intern remotely with New Zealand companies, gaining cross-border industry experience and insights into New Zealand’s innovative work culture.

Who is eligible to apply for these scholarships?

New Zealand excellence awards are introduced to support Indian students pursuing higher education in New Zealand. To apply, the candidate should be at least 18 years old at the time of application. The applicant should be an Indian citizen and should not be a citizen or permanent resident of New Zealand or Australia.

In addition to meeting Immigration New Zealand's requirements for a student visa, applicants must be residents of India at the time of application. They also need an unconditional offer of admission for a qualifying course from a university in New Zealand.

Candidates should be aware that many colleges may have additional eligibility requirements beyond the ones listed on their official websites. The application deadline is April 30, 2025.

How to apply?

Students who fulfil the aforementioned requirements can apply for the scholarship by following these instructions:

Step 1: Visit studywithnewzealand.govt.nz to explore programs and universities.

Step 2: Send your application to the institution directly or via approved representatives.

Step 3. Apply for a student visa at immigration.govt.nz.

Step 4: Apply NZEA 2025 before the deadline of April 30, 2025.

Step 4: Decide on your ideal living situation.

Step 5: Research New Zealand culture and make travel plans.

Direct link to apply online