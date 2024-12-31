NEET UG 2025: Important notice released for medical entrance exam - syllabus, eligibility, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2025 Important notice out

NEET UG 2025 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice for the medical entrance exam aspirants. According to the notice, the upcoming NEET UG 2025 will be conducted strictly based on the approved syllabus as finalized and notified by NMC.

On December 17, the testing agency released the subject-wise syllabus for NEET UG 2025. The detailed syllabus includes a description of topics from the subjects Physics, Chemistry and Biology for the NEET UG 2025. Candidates preparing to appear in the NEET 2025 exam can check the complete list of the syllabus on the official website, NMC, nmc.org.in or NEET UG official website, neet.nta.nic.in. For the ease of aspirants, we have provided easy steps to download the syllabus below.

Apart from this, the testing agency has stated that the entire application process will be done on the new website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in. This portal will serve as the primary portal for the entire examination process including online registration, and application submission. It will also provide access to crucial documents such as information bulletins, application forms, exam city slips, admit cards, provisional, and final answer keys, results, and other important documents.

According to media reports, the NEET UG 2025 registration is expected to be conducted soon. However, the official dates for the notification, and application process, are awaited. Once out, the candidates will be able to submit their application forms on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

How to download NEET UG 2025 syllabus?

Visit the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'NEET UG 2025 syllabus'

A PDF will appear on the screen

Download NEET UG 2025 syllabus and take a printout of it for future reference

Who is eligible to appear in the medical entrance exam?

Candidates who took physics, chemistry, biology, or biotechnology as additional subjects in class 12 are eligible to appear in the medical entrance exam (NEET UG). Additionally, candidates whose eligibility certificate applications were rejected earlier are also eligible to appear. Candidates who are set to appear for the exam next year may also register.