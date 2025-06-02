NEET UG 2025 Answer Key to be released soon, when and where to download NEET UG 2025 Answer Key will soon be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of NTA for latest updates.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET, formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test, answer keys. Those who appeared for the NEET UG 2025 exam can download the provisional answer keys by visiting the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. This year, the NEET UG 2025 exam was conducted on May 4, 2025, at various exam centres, wherein about 20 lakh students appeared for the national medical entrance exam.

Following the previous year's trends, the NEET UG 2025 Answer Key is expected to be released anytime. Last year, NEET UG 2025 was conducted on May 5, and the provisional answer key was issued on May 29, 24 days later. Similarly, in 2023, the exam was conducted on May 7, 2023, and the provisional answer key was released on June 4, 2023, 28 days later. In 2022, the exam was held on July 17, 2022, and the provisional answer key was released on August 31, 2022, 45 days later of the exam.

NEET UG 2025 Answer Key: How to download?

Visit the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'NEET UG 2025 Answer Key'

It will redirect you to a login window.

Enter your NEET 2025 application number and password, or date of birth and Security Pin.

NEET UG 2025 answer key will appear.

Download and save NEET UG 2025 Answer Key for future reference.

What is after NEET UG 2025 Answer Key?

After the release of the NEET UG 2025 Answer Key, the candidates will be allowed to check the answer keys thoroughly. After that, the candidates will get a chance to raise objections, if any, within the stipulated timeline. In case of any valid answer, the final answer keys will be revised. No candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of answer keys. Details on the same will be provided in due course.